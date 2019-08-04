Comparison of AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) and Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE)

Since AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) and Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AtriCure Inc. 30 5.68 N/A -0.50 0.00 Haemonetics Corporation 99 6.44 N/A 1.04 117.05

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AtriCure Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -5.4% Haemonetics Corporation 0.00% 8.2% 4.4%

Risk & Volatility

AtriCure Inc. has a 0.25 beta, while its volatility is 75.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Haemonetics Corporation’s beta is 0.82 which is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AtriCure Inc. is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 4.4. Meanwhile, Haemonetics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. AtriCure Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Haemonetics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for AtriCure Inc. and Haemonetics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AtriCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Haemonetics Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

$37 is AtriCure Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 17.16%. Competitively the average target price of Haemonetics Corporation is $117.5, which is potential -3.36% downside. The results provided earlier shows that AtriCure Inc. appears more favorable than Haemonetics Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.4% of AtriCure Inc. shares and 0% of Haemonetics Corporation shares. AtriCure Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Haemonetics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AtriCure Inc. -1.35% 4.91% 8.42% 8.42% 16.15% 4.84% Haemonetics Corporation -2.21% 1.57% 36.81% 25.43% 26.96% 22.02%

For the past year AtriCure Inc. was less bullish than Haemonetics Corporation.

Summary

Haemonetics Corporation beats AtriCure Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

AtriCure, Inc. provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures, such as coronary artery bypass grafting and/or valve replacement or repair; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery. It also provides SUBTLE cannula, an access device and conduit for the ablation device and endoscope to enable a closed chest endoscopic approach; multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable physicians to create an expanded cardiac ablation lesion set. In addition, the company offers cryoICE cryoablation system used to ablate cardiac tissue for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias and to provide temporary pain relief to thoracic surgery patients via ablation of peripheral nerves; AtriClip system used to occlude the left atrial appendage by mechanically clamping the appendage; Lumitip dissector to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; and Estech cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. AtriCure sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers plasma collection and storage products, including PCS brand plasma collection equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; Multicomponent Collection System brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components integrated from the donor; Automated Cell Processor brand solution to automate the washing and freezing of red cell components; and whole blood collection and processing products. The company also offers hospital products comprising TEG thrombelastograph hemostasis analyzer system, a blood diagnostic instrument that measure a patientÂ’s hemostasis or the ability to form and maintain blood clots; Cell Saver system, a surgical blood salvage system for cardiovascular surgeries; and OrthoPAT surgical blood salvage systems for orthopedic procedures. In addition, it offers SafeTrace Tx, a software solution that manages blood product inventory and transfusion, as well as performs patient cross-matching; and BloodTrack suite of solutions for managing, tracking, and controlling blood products from the hospital blood center through to transfusion to the patient. The company markets and sells its products to biopharmaceutical companies, blood collection groups and independent blood centers, hospitals and hospital service providers, group purchasing organizations, and national health organizations through its direct sales force, as well as independent distributors. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.