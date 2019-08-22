Comparison of Atreca Inc. (BCEL) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

Demonstrates Atreca Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Atreca Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

Atreca Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22 while its Quick Ratio is 22. On the competitive side is, Unity Biotechnology Inc. which has a 13.7 Current Ratio and a 13.7 Quick Ratio. Atreca Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Atreca Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s potential upside is 238.71% and its average target price is $21.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67% of Atreca Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% are Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year Atreca Inc. has stronger performance than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats Unity Biotechnology Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.