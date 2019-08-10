Comparison of Atreca Inc. (BCEL) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Since Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Atreca Inc. and Savara Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Atreca Inc. and Savara Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Atreca Inc. is 22 while its Current Ratio is 22. Meanwhile, Savara Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.1 while its Quick Ratio is 12.1. Atreca Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Savara Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67% of Atreca Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.9% of Savara Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 17.4% of Atreca Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Savara Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45%

For the past year Atreca Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Savara Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Atreca Inc. beats Savara Inc.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.