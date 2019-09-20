Comparison of Atreca Inc. (BCEL) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 25.98 N/A -5.19 0.00

Demonstrates Atreca Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Atreca Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Atreca Inc. is 22 while its Quick Ratio stands at 22. The Current Ratio of rival Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.8. Atreca Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Atreca Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Atreca Inc. has a consensus target price of $30, and a 157.29% upside potential. Competitively Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $35, with potential upside of 15.25%. The information presented earlier suggests that Atreca Inc. looks more robust than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67% of Atreca Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68%

For the past year Atreca Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance while Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 36.68% stronger performance.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.