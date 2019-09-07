Comparison of Atreca Inc. (BCEL) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)

Both Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Atreca Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.64
|0.00
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|1
|16.45
|N/A
|-0.37
|0.00
Demonstrates Atreca Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Atreca Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Atreca Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Atreca Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Atreca Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Atreca Inc. has a 82.59% upside potential and an average price target of $30.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Atreca Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 67% and 20.28% respectively. About 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Atreca Inc.
|-18.54%
|-26.88%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-29.92%
|Kitov Pharma Ltd
|0.92%
|-9.65%
|-18.3%
|-31.91%
|-55.78%
|29.98%
For the past year Atreca Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance while Kitov Pharma Ltd has 29.98% stronger performance.
Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.