Comparison of Atreca Inc. (BCEL) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

We will be comparing the differences between Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Atreca Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.64
|0.00
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.84
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Atreca Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Atreca Inc. is 22 while its Current Ratio is 22. Meanwhile, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Atreca Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 67% of Atreca Inc. shares and 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares. About 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 0.95% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Atreca Inc.
|-18.54%
|-26.88%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-29.92%
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|14.37%
|4.79%
|96.86%
|160.76%
|153.72%
|263.95%
For the past year Atreca Inc. had bearish trend while Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Atreca Inc. beats Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
