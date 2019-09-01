Comparison of Atreca Inc. (BCEL) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

We will be comparing the differences between Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Atreca Inc. is 22 while its Current Ratio is 22. Meanwhile, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Atreca Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 67% of Atreca Inc. shares and 14.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares. About 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 0.95% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year Atreca Inc. had bearish trend while Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Atreca Inc. beats Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.