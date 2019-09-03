Comparison of Atreca Inc. (BCEL) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 48 2.67 N/A 0.73 60.80

Table 1 demonstrates Atreca Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Atreca Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Liquidity

Atreca Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22 and a Quick Ratio of 22. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Atreca Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Atreca Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a consensus target price of $71.5, with potential upside of 46.04%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67% of Atreca Inc. shares and 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares. Atreca Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 17.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has weaker performance than Atreca Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Atreca Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.