Comparison of Atreca Inc. (BCEL) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

We will be comparing the differences between Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 14.19M -1.64 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 0.00 23.31M -1.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Atreca Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 91,136,801.54% 0% 0% CorMedix Inc. 291,375,000.00% 0% -145.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Atreca Inc. is 22 while its Quick Ratio stands at 22. The Current Ratio of rival CorMedix Inc. is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. Atreca Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Atreca Inc. and CorMedix Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Atreca Inc.’s average target price is $30, while its potential upside is 148.76%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Atreca Inc. and CorMedix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67% and 16.8%. 17.4% are Atreca Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, CorMedix Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Atreca Inc. had bearish trend while CorMedix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Atreca Inc.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.