Comparison of ATN International Inc. (ATNI) and Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN)

ATN International Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) and Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN) have been rivals in the Telecom Services – Domestic for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATN International Inc. 62 2.03 N/A 1.48 42.17 Shenandoah Telecommunications Company 43 3.16 N/A 0.93 44.74

Table 1 demonstrates ATN International Inc. and Shenandoah Telecommunications Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company appears to has lower revenue and earnings than ATN International Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. ATN International Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has ATN International Inc. and Shenandoah Telecommunications Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATN International Inc. 0.00% 9% 5.3% Shenandoah Telecommunications Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.42 beta indicates that ATN International Inc. is 58.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Shenandoah Telecommunications Company’s 58.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ATN International Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Shenandoah Telecommunications Company has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. ATN International Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Shenandoah Telecommunications Company.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for ATN International Inc. and Shenandoah Telecommunications Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ATN International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Shenandoah Telecommunications Company 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Shenandoah Telecommunications Company’s consensus price target is $54, while its potential upside is 34.16%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 64.9% of ATN International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.3% of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.6% of ATN International Inc. shares. Comparatively, Shenandoah Telecommunications Company has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATN International Inc. 2.59% 6.05% -14.55% -25.88% 20.62% -12.97% Shenandoah Telecommunications Company 0.02% -4.98% -12.8% -6.85% 34.01% -5.97%

For the past year ATN International Inc. was more bearish than Shenandoah Telecommunications Company.

Summary

ATN International Inc. beats Shenandoah Telecommunications Company on 7 of the 11 factors.

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. The company operates through U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy segments. It offers wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services; wireline local and long-distance telephone services; and facilities-based integrated voice and data communications services, as well as wholesale transport services to enterprise and residential customers. The company also provides wireless devices and accessories comprising smartphones, feature phones, wireless hot spots, and various wireless solutions for small businesses; and sells original equipment manufacturer and after-market accessories, such as phone protection, battery charging solutions, and Bluetooth hands-free kits. In addition, it owns and operates commercial distributed generation solar power systems; and terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems. ATN International, Inc. offers its services through direct sales force, retail stores, and independent dealers. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers in Virginia, West Virginia, central Pennsylvania, western Maryland, and portions of Kentucky and Ohio. It offers a suite of voice, video, and data communications services. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 196 cell site towers built on leased land; leased space on 170 towers; and had 202 leases with other wireless communications providers. The Cable segment offers video, Internet, and voice services in Virginia, West Virginia, and western Maryland; and leases fiber optic facilities. The Wireline segment provides regulated and unregulated voice services, DSL Internet access, and long distance access services in Shenandoah County, as well as portions of Rockingham, Frederick, Warren, and Augusta counties in Virginia; video services in portions of Shenandoah County; and leases fiber optic facilities throughout the northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, northern Virginia, and adjacent areas along the Interstate 81 corridor. The company offers its products and services under the Sprint and Shentel brands. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, Virginia.