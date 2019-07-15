Comparison of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (AFH) and The National Security Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC)

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) and The National Security Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.
|4
|0.03
|N/A
|-2.22
|0.00
|The National Security Group Inc.
|12
|0.42
|N/A
|0.31
|46.70
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. and The National Security Group Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. and The National Security Group Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-39.6%
|-7.6%
|The National Security Group Inc.
|0.00%
|1.7%
|0.5%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 70.6% of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.1% of The National Security Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.5% of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.6% of The National Security Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.
|-3.91%
|-37.76%
|-90.21%
|-91.81%
|-91.72%
|-89%
|The National Security Group Inc.
|25.35%
|19.98%
|12.7%
|-12.06%
|17.61%
|9.84%
For the past year Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while The National Security Group Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 7 factors The National Security Group Inc. beats Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.