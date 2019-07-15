Comparison of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (AFH) and The National Security Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC)

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) and The National Security Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. 4 0.03 N/A -2.22 0.00 The National Security Group Inc. 12 0.42 N/A 0.31 46.70

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. and The National Security Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. and The National Security Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -7.6% The National Security Group Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 0.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.6% of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.1% of The National Security Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.5% of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.6% of The National Security Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. -3.91% -37.76% -90.21% -91.81% -91.72% -89% The National Security Group Inc. 25.35% 19.98% 12.7% -12.06% 17.61% 9.84%

For the past year Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while The National Security Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors The National Security Group Inc. beats Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.