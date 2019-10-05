Comparison of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC) and Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS)

As Credit Services companies, Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) and Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 8 0.00 3.97M 1.24 3.80 Total System Services Inc. 133 2.44 174.83M 3.27 41.57

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Atlanticus Holdings Corporation and Total System Services Inc. Total System Services Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Atlanticus Holdings Corporation. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 51,760,104.30% -62.4% 3.4% Total System Services Inc. 130,968,611.88% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.26 beta means Atlanticus Holdings Corporation’s volatility is 74.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Total System Services Inc. on the other hand, has 0.83 beta which makes it 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Atlanticus Holdings Corporation and Total System Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Total System Services Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Total System Services Inc.’s potential downside is -3.45% and its consensus price target is $128.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.2% of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 81.3% of Total System Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% are Atlanticus Holdings Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Total System Services Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 0.21% 19.72% 36.07% 33.33% 169.71% 29.67% Total System Services Inc. 4.32% 3.63% 34.12% 50.33% 49.16% 66.96%

For the past year Atlanticus Holdings Corporation was less bullish than Total System Services Inc.

Summary

Total System Services Inc. beats on 14 of the 14 factors Atlanticus Holdings Corporation.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services. This segment also invests in and services portfolios of credit card receivables. In addition, this segment offers loan servicing, such as risk management and customer service outsourcing for third parties; and engages in testing and investment activities in consumer finance technology platforms. The Auto Finance segment purchases and/or services loans secured by automobiles from or for a pre-qualified network of independent automotive dealers and automotive finance companies in the buy-here, pay-here, and used car business. This segment also provides floor plan financing and installment lending products. The company was formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Atlanticus Holdings Corporation in November 2012. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Total System Services, Inc. provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: North America Services, International Services, Merchant Services, and NetSpend. The company offers account processing and output services, including processing the card application, initiating service for the cardholder, processing card transaction for the issuing retailer or financial institution, and accumulating the account's transactions. It also provides fraud management services to monitor the unauthorized use of accounts; fraud detection systems for identifying fraudulent transactions; and other services, such as customized communication services to cardholders, and information verification services associated with granting credit, debt collection, and customer service. In addition, the company offers processing services, acquiring solutions, related systems, and integrated support services, which include processing various payment forms, such as credit, debit, prepaid, electronic benefit transfer, and electronic check; authorization and capture of transactions; clearing and settlement of transactions; information reporting services related to transactions; merchant billing services; and point-of-sale equipment sales and service. Further, it provides general purpose reloadable prepaid debit cards and payroll cards, as well as alternative financial services to underbanked and other consumers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.