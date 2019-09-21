Comparison of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (ACBI) and WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) and WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC), both competing one another are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 18 4.79 N/A 1.14 16.16 WesBanco Inc. 38 4.29 N/A 3.00 12.19

Table 1 demonstrates Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. and WesBanco Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. WesBanco Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of WesBanco Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 1% WesBanco Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.92. Competitively, WesBanco Inc.’s 11.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. and WesBanco Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 WesBanco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 2.66% and an $18.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. and WesBanco Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.2% and 59.9% respectively. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.7% of WesBanco Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 4.67% 6.61% 6.55% 0.27% 2.45% 12.34% WesBanco Inc. 2.81% -4.86% -8.32% -12.17% -24.79% -0.3%

For the past year Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. has 12.34% stronger performance while WesBanco Inc. has -0.3% weaker performance.

Summary

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. beats WesBanco Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrowerÂ’s home; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans comprising installment loans to finance the purchases of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through 174 branches and 163 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and southern Indiana, as well as 3 loan production offices in Ohio and western Pennsylvania. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.