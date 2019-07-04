Comparison of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (ACBI) and Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR)

Both Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) and Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 18 4.79 N/A 1.14 15.30 Banner Corporation 55 3.70 N/A 4.09 12.99

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. and Banner Corporation. Banner Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. is presently more expensive than Banner Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Banner Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. has a 0.92 beta, while its volatility is 8.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Banner Corporation’s 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.72 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. and Banner Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.9% and 84.5%. 1.7% are Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Banner Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. -0.46% -3.28% -7.3% 11.1% -13.17% 6.35% Banner Corporation -1.68% -3.4% -10.54% -14% -7.73% -0.65%

For the past year Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. has 6.35% stronger performance while Banner Corporation has -0.65% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Banner Corporation beats Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, cash management services, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it engages in mortgage banking operations through the origination and sale of one- to four-family and multi-family residential loans. As of December 31, 2016, Banner Bank operated 187 branch offices and 11 loan production offices in Washington, Oregon, California, Utah, and Idaho; and Islanders Bank conducted business from 3 locations in San Juan County, Washington. Banner Corporation was founded in 1890 and is based in Walla Walla, Washington.