Comparison of ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS)

Both ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited 4 22.29 N/A 0.04 109.49 Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 22 13.67 N/A 0.53 32.34

Table 1 highlights ATIF Holdings Limited and Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to ATIF Holdings Limited. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. ATIF Holdings Limited’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has ATIF Holdings Limited and Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of ATIF Holdings Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 0.06% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 90.78% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited -5.74% 0% 0% 0% 0% -13.74% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -18.52% -28.05% -31.56% -59.16% -91.44% -20.46%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Wins Finance Holdings Inc.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.