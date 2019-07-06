Comparison of ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Both ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited 4 22.08 N/A 0.04 109.49 Voya Financial Inc. 50 0.93 N/A 3.43 15.39

In table 1 we can see ATIF Holdings Limited and Voya Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Voya Financial Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than ATIF Holdings Limited. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. ATIF Holdings Limited is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us ATIF Holdings Limited and Voya Financial Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for ATIF Holdings Limited and Voya Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ATIF Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Voya Financial Inc. is $60, which is potential 5.49% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Voya Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited -5.74% 0% 0% 0% 0% -13.74% Voya Financial Inc. -1.77% -2.78% 7.59% 15.63% 0.27% 31.44%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited has -13.74% weaker performance while Voya Financial Inc. has 31.44% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Voya Financial Inc. beats ATIF Holdings Limited.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.