Comparison of ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) and The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX)

Since ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited 4 24.25 N/A 0.04 109.49 The Blackstone Group L.P. 38 8.42 N/A 2.42 16.35

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ATIF Holdings Limited and The Blackstone Group L.P. The Blackstone Group L.P. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than ATIF Holdings Limited. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. ATIF Holdings Limited is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than The Blackstone Group L.P., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% The Blackstone Group L.P. 0.00% 24.6% 5.5%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ATIF Holdings Limited and The Blackstone Group L.P. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ATIF Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 The Blackstone Group L.P. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average price target of The Blackstone Group L.P. is $46.67, which is potential -4.07% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of ATIF Holdings Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 52.7% of The Blackstone Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, The Blackstone Group L.P. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited -5.74% 0% 0% 0% 0% -13.74% The Blackstone Group L.P. 1.25% 11.37% 17.2% 16.45% 26.94% 32.77%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited has -13.74% weaker performance while The Blackstone Group L.P. has 32.77% stronger performance.

Summary

The Blackstone Group L.P. beats ATIF Holdings Limited on 8 of the 10 factors.