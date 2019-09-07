Comparison of ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN)

As Asset Management companies, ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited 3 24.72 N/A 0.04 84.36 Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 3.67 N/A 0.73 11.23

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Pzena Investment Management Inc is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than ATIF Holdings Limited. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. ATIF Holdings Limited’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of ATIF Holdings Limited and Pzena Investment Management Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 48.7% 8.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ATIF Holdings Limited and Pzena Investment Management Inc are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 63.4% respectively. Comparatively, Pzena Investment Management Inc has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54% Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than Pzena Investment Management Inc.

Summary

Pzena Investment Management Inc beats ATIF Holdings Limited on 7 of the 9 factors.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.