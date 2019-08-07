Comparison of ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)

Since ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited 4 28.40 N/A 0.04 84.36 Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.19 N/A 0.21 7.52

Table 1 demonstrates ATIF Holdings Limited and Manning & Napier Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Manning & Napier Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ATIF Holdings Limited. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. ATIF Holdings Limited’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Manning & Napier Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 1.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ATIF Holdings Limited and Manning & Napier Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 50.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.7% of Manning & Napier Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.65% -12.43% -27.57% -22.89% -47.46% -11.93%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited was more bearish than Manning & Napier Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Manning & Napier Inc. beats ATIF Holdings Limited.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.