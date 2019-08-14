Comparison of ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited 4 28.49 N/A 0.04 84.36 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 139 1.24 N/A 13.56 10.73

Table 1 demonstrates ATIF Holdings Limited and Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ameriprise Financial Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than ATIF Holdings Limited. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. ATIF Holdings Limited’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for ATIF Holdings Limited and Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ATIF Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s potential upside is 34.53% and its average price target is $164.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ATIF Holdings Limited and Ameriprise Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 86.9% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54% Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Ameriprise Financial Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors ATIF Holdings Limited.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.