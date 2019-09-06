Comparison of ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Since ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|3
|28.04
|N/A
|0.04
|84.36
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|21
|1.18
|N/A
|-4.69
|0.00
In table 1 we can see ATIF Holdings Limited and Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has ATIF Holdings Limited and Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0.00%
|3.7%
|-14.7%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of ATIF Holdings Limited shares and 31.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|5.45%
|1.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-33.54%
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|-14%
|-32.48%
|-68.72%
|-68.21%
|-86.11%
|-68.14%
For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Altisource Asset Management Corporation.
Summary
ATIF Holdings Limited beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.
