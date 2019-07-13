Comparison of Athersys Inc. (ATHX) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

This is a contrast between Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 9.96 N/A -0.18 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 18 79.10 N/A -2.94 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Athersys Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.4 beta means Athersys Inc.’s volatility is 60.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s 168.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.68 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Athersys Inc. is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.1. The Current Ratio of rival Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Athersys Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Athersys Inc. is $7, with potential upside of 326.83%. Meanwhile, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $27, while its potential upside is 5.88%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Athersys Inc. seems more appealing than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Athersys Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.4% and 82.3% respectively. 2% are Athersys Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.3% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. 19.75% 32.39% 24.5% 0.53% -14.93% 30.56% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -3.27% 18.51% 122.44% 92.29% 22.05% 152.02%

For the past year Athersys Inc. was less bullish than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats Athersys Inc.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.