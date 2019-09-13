Comparison of Athersys Inc. (ATHX) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 23.68 N/A -0.19 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.24 shows that Athersys Inc. is 76.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.24 beta.

Liquidity

Athersys Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 5 Quick Ratio. OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Athersys Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Athersys Inc.’s upside potential is 462.84% at a $8.33 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 19.9% of Athersys Inc. shares and 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares. Insiders held 2.3% of Athersys Inc. shares. Competitively, OncoSec Medical Incorporated has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16%

For the past year Athersys Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Athersys Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.