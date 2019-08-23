Comparison of Athersys Inc. (ATHX) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 20.32 N/A -0.19 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 10.76 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Athersys Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Athersys Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. On the competitive side is, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Athersys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Athersys Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Athersys Inc.’s consensus target price is $7, while its potential upside is 451.18%. Competitively NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $25.5, with potential upside of 46.72%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Athersys Inc. seems more appealing than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 19.9% of Athersys Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of Athersys Inc.’s shares. Competitively, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year Athersys Inc. has stronger performance than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Athersys Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.