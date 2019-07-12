Comparison of Athersys Inc. (ATHX) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 9.71 N/A -0.18 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Athersys Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Athersys Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.4 beta indicates that Athersys Inc. is 60.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.65 beta which makes it 65.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Athersys Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Athersys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Athersys Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Athersys Inc. has a consensus target price of $7, and a 337.50% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $20, which is potential 113.68% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Athersys Inc. is looking more favorable than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Athersys Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.4% and 52.9% respectively. 2% are Athersys Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. 19.75% 32.39% 24.5% 0.53% -14.93% 30.56% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.64% 7.57% -2.03% -34.98% -28.93% -7.74%

For the past year Athersys Inc. has 30.56% stronger performance while Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -7.74% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Athersys Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.