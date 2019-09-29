Comparison of Athersys Inc. (ATHX) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 1 -0.14 137.94M -0.19 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 25 0.00 46.93M -2.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Athersys Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 10,094,401,756.31% -58.1% -41.7% Editas Medicine Inc. 189,616,161.62% -47.6% -27.4%

Volatility and Risk

Athersys Inc. has a beta of 0.24 and its 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Editas Medicine Inc. on the other hand, has 2.51 beta which makes it 151.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Athersys Inc. is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 3.1. Meanwhile, Editas Medicine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Editas Medicine Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Athersys Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Athersys Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 727.07% and an $11 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Athersys Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.9% and 78.9%. Athersys Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. Competitively, 3.98% are Editas Medicine Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47% Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99%

For the past year Athersys Inc. had bearish trend while Editas Medicine Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Editas Medicine Inc. beats Athersys Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.