Comparison of Athersys Inc. (ATHX) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 23.04 N/A -0.19 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 5.96 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Athersys Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.24 shows that Athersys Inc. is 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Avid Bioservices Inc. has beta of 2.85 which is 185.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Athersys Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. On the competitive side is, Avid Bioservices Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Athersys Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Athersys Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Athersys Inc. is $11, with potential upside of 663.89%. Avid Bioservices Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10 average target price and a 67.79% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Athersys Inc. is looking more favorable than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 19.9% of Athersys Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% are Athersys Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year Athersys Inc. has -3.47% weaker performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has 58.05% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Athersys Inc.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.