Comparison of Athenex Inc. (ATNX) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)

Both Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 14 18.52 N/A -1.80 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Athenex Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Athenex Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -55.8% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Athenex Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 2.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Urovant Sciences Ltd. are 11 and 11 respectively. Urovant Sciences Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Athenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Athenex Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

$20 is Athenex Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 8.70%. Meanwhile, Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s consensus target price is $26, while its potential upside is 205.16%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Urovant Sciences Ltd. seems more appealing than Athenex Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 32% of Athenex Inc. shares and 22.8% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares. Insiders held 9.9% of Athenex Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 74.87% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. 7.93% 21.49% 14.08% 15.96% -18.44% 10.48% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -19.35% -29.22% -26.1% -12.86% 0% 1.82%

For the past year Athenex Inc. has stronger performance than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.