Comparison of Athenex Inc. (ATNX) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

As Biotechnology companies, Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 15 12.54 N/A -2.21 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Athenex Inc. has a 41.34% upside potential and an average price target of $20. Cronos Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19.75 average price target and a 80.20% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Cronos Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Athenex Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Athenex Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.3% and 9.35%. Insiders owned roughly 8.6% of Athenex Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Cronos Group Inc. has 48.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92%

For the past year Athenex Inc. has stronger performance than Cronos Group Inc.

Summary

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.