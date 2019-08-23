Comparison of Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)

Since Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athene Holding Ltd. 43 0.59 N/A 7.59 5.39 New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.62 N/A 1.12 12.32

Table 1 highlights Athene Holding Ltd. and New Mountain Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. New Mountain Finance Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Athene Holding Ltd. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Athene Holding Ltd.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Athene Holding Ltd. and New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2% New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Athene Holding Ltd. and New Mountain Finance Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Athene Holding Ltd. has a 37.47% upside potential and an average price target of $52.5. On the other hand, New Mountain Finance Corporation’s potential upside is 11.52% and its consensus price target is $15. The information presented earlier suggests that Athene Holding Ltd. looks more robust than New Mountain Finance Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Athene Holding Ltd. and New Mountain Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 98.1% and 42.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Athene Holding Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59% New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46%

For the past year Athene Holding Ltd. was less bullish than New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Athene Holding Ltd. beats New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.