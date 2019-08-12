Comparison of Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)

As Asset Management companies, Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athene Holding Ltd. 43 0.60 N/A 7.59 5.39 Medley Management Inc. 3 1.90 N/A -0.40 0.00

Demonstrates Athene Holding Ltd. and Medley Management Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2% Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 20.5% -2.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Athene Holding Ltd. and Medley Management Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Medley Management Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Athene Holding Ltd.’s consensus price target is $53, while its potential upside is 36.32%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.1% of Athene Holding Ltd. shares and 49.9% of Medley Management Inc. shares. About 1.5% of Athene Holding Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of Medley Management Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59% Medley Management Inc. 42.19% 35.89% 17.42% -26.74% -10.13% -12.69%

For the past year Athene Holding Ltd. has 2.59% stronger performance while Medley Management Inc. has -12.69% weaker performance.

Summary

Athene Holding Ltd. beats Medley Management Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.