Comparison of Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)

We will be comparing the differences between Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athene Holding Ltd. 42 0.65 N/A 7.59 5.39 CM Finance Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Athene Holding Ltd. and CM Finance Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2% CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Athene Holding Ltd. and CM Finance Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athene Holding Ltd. 0 1 2 2.67 CM Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Athene Holding Ltd. has a 20.33% upside potential and an average price target of $50.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Athene Holding Ltd. and CM Finance Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.1% and 49.8%. About 1.5% of Athene Holding Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, CM Finance Inc. has 1.88% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59% CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6%

For the past year Athene Holding Ltd. was less bullish than CM Finance Inc.

Summary

Athene Holding Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors CM Finance Inc.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.