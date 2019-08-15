Comparison of Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athene Holding Ltd. 43 0.59 N/A 7.59 5.39 BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 8 14.18 N/A 0.43 21.57

Demonstrates Athene Holding Ltd. and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Athene Holding Ltd. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Athene Holding Ltd. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Athene Holding Ltd. and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2% BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Athene Holding Ltd. and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Athene Holding Ltd. has a consensus price target of $53, and a 40.25% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Athene Holding Ltd. and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.1% and 27.29%. Insiders owned 1.5% of Athene Holding Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59% BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6%

For the past year Athene Holding Ltd. has weaker performance than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.

Summary

Athene Holding Ltd. beats on 7 of the 10 factors BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.