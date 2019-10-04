Comparison of Atento S.A. (ATTO) and S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) and S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atento S.A. 3 2.53 24.79M 0.11 21.57 S&P Global Inc. 255 3.02 245.84M 7.45 32.86

Table 1 highlights Atento S.A. and S&P Global Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. S&P Global Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Atento S.A. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Atento S.A.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atento S.A. 947,738,655.04% -8.3% -2% S&P Global Inc. 96,328,513.77% 307.3% 19.9%

Volatility & Risk

Atento S.A.’s 0.72 beta indicates that its volatility is 28.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. S&P Global Inc.’s 1.08 beta is the reason why it is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Atento S.A. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, S&P Global Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Atento S.A. and S&P Global Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atento S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 S&P Global Inc. 0 3 4 2.57

Atento S.A. has a consensus target price of $3, and a 9.89% upside potential. Meanwhile, S&P Global Inc.’s average target price is $261.43, while its potential upside is 9.10%. The information presented earlier suggests that Atento S.A. looks more robust than S&P Global Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90% of Atento S.A. shares and 85.9% of S&P Global Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.76% of Atento S.A.’s shares. Comparatively, S&P Global Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atento S.A. 0.87% -4.51% -35.81% -40.1% -63.88% -41.9% S&P Global Inc. 0.77% 5.46% 11.62% 29.6% 21.94% 44.14%

For the past year Atento S.A. had bearish trend while S&P Global Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

S&P Global Inc. beats Atento S.A. on 12 of the 14 factors.

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice and in-person. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Luxembourg.

S&P Global Inc. provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants. The Market and Commodities Intelligence segment offers multi-asset-class data, research, and analytical capabilities, which integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, as well as delivers access to information, data, analytic services, and pricing and quality benchmarks to customers in the commodity and energy markets. The S&P Dow Jones Indices segment provides index that maintains various valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers, and institutional investors. The company was formerly known as McGraw Hill Financial, Inc. and changed its name to S&P Global Inc. in April 2016. S&P Global Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in New York, New York.