Comparison of Atento S.A. (ATTO) and Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

As Business Services companies, Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) and Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atento S.A. 3 0.13 N/A 0.11 21.57 Document Security Systems Inc. 1 0.64 N/A 0.09 5.22

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Document Security Systems Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Atento S.A. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Atento S.A. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Document Security Systems Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atento S.A. 0.00% -8.3% -2% Document Security Systems Inc. 0.00% 18.8% 9.3%

Volatility & Risk

Atento S.A. is 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.72 beta. Document Security Systems Inc.’s 112.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.12 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Atento S.A. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Document Security Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Atento S.A. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Document Security Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Atento S.A. and Document Security Systems Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atento S.A. 0 1 1 2.50 Document Security Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Atento S.A. has an average price target of $6.5, and a 113.75% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90% of Atento S.A. shares and 2.1% of Document Security Systems Inc. shares. Atento S.A.’s share held by insiders are 0.76%. Comparatively, Document Security Systems Inc. has 9.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atento S.A. 0.87% -4.51% -35.81% -40.1% -63.88% -41.9% Document Security Systems Inc. 1.83% -10.32% -63.9% -56.89% -70% -39.39%

For the past year Document Security Systems Inc. has weaker performance than Atento S.A.

Summary

Atento S.A. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Document Security Systems Inc.

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice and in-person. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Luxembourg.

Document Security Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells paper and plastic products to protect information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging worldwide. The companyÂ’s DSS Packaging and Printing Group segment produces custom paperboard packaging products for pharmaceutical, beverage, photo packaging, toy, specialty foods, direct marketing, and other industries; and offers secure and commercial printing services for end-user customers, as well as technical support for its technology licensees. It also provides security paper, vital records, prescription papers, birth certificates, receipts, manuals, identification materials, entertainment tickets, secure coupons, parts tracking forms, brochures, direct mailing pieces, catalogs, business cards, etc. Its DSS Plastics Group segment manufactures laminated and surface printed cards, including magnetic stripes, bar codes, holograms, signature panels, invisible ink, micro fine printing, guilloche patterns, biometric, radio frequency identification, and watermarks for printed plastic documents, such as ID cards, event badges, and driverÂ’s licenses. The companyÂ’s DSS Digital Group segment provides data center centric solutions to businesses and governments through the cloud. It also develops an iPhone based application that integrates its traditional optical deterrent technologies into proprietary digital data security based solutions for brand protection and product diversion prevention. Its DSS Technology Management segment acquires or internally develops patented technology or intellectual property assets. Document Security Systems, Inc. markets its primary anti-counterfeiting products and technologies under the AuthentiGuard name. The company was formerly known as New Sky Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Document Security Systems, Inc. in July 1992. Document Security Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.