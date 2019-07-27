Comparison of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Both Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -5.23 0.00 XOMA Corporation 15 12.77 N/A -1.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and XOMA Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and XOMA Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -51.7% -11.1%

Risk & Volatility

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.19 beta. Competitively, XOMA Corporation’s 123.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.23 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are 10 and 10. Competitively, XOMA Corporation has 7.2 and 7.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than XOMA Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and XOMA Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 348.98% at a $66 average price target. On the other hand, XOMA Corporation’s potential upside is 36.99% and its average price target is $26. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than XOMA Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and XOMA Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 54.2% respectively. About 2% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, XOMA Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -27.51% -29.64% -36.66% -31.41% -43.91% -28.47% XOMA Corporation 10.49% 22.66% 9.56% 9.1% -35.04% 24.11%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while XOMA Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors XOMA Corporation beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.