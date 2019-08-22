Comparison of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 9 23.01 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.04 beta means Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 104.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, PolarityTE Inc. has beta of 1.14 which is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are 10 and 10 respectively. Its competitor PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PolarityTE Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 373.80% at a $66 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares and 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. was less bearish than PolarityTE Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.