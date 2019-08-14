Comparison of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)

As Biotechnology businesses, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 14.17 N/A -6.84 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.04 shows that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 104.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10 and 10 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are 8.7 and 8.5 respectively. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $66, and a 367.75% upside potential. Meanwhile, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s consensus price target is $25.33, while its potential upside is 172.95%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares and 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has weaker performance than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Summary

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.