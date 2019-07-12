Comparison of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -5.23 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 53 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.8% -29.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.19 beta means Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 119.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.02 beta which is 102.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are 10 and 10 respectively. Its competitor Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.4 and its Quick Ratio is 14.4. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a 260.46% upside potential and a consensus price target of $66. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $82.67 consensus price target and a 44.91% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares and 13.19% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.4% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -27.51% -29.64% -36.66% -31.41% -43.91% -28.47% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -0.02% 0.91% 15.27% 45.3% 16.15% 41.19%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.