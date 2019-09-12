Comparison of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Volatility and Risk

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 104.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.04. Chiasma Inc. has a 1.12 beta and it is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10 and 10 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Chiasma Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$70 is Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 331.03%. Competitively Chiasma Inc. has a consensus price target of $11, with potential upside of 109.52%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Chiasma Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97% and 76.5%. 2.3% are Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Chiasma Inc. has 6.21% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Chiasma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Chiasma Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.