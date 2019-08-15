Comparison of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (AST) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

As Biotechnology companies, Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 44,174 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.22 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.75% of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 40.53%. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies in the fields of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company develops therapeutic products in the areas of neurology and oncology. Its clinical stage programs include AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of thoracic spinal cord injuries; and that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating cervical spinal cord injuries, as well as for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and white matter stroke. The company also develops immunotherapeutic programs, such as AST-VAC1, an autologous product candidate that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia; and AST-VAC2, which is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial, an allogeneic and cancer vaccine candidate designed to stimulate patient immune responses to telomerase. The company was formerly known as BioTime Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. in March 2013. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.