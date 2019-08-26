Comparison of Asta Funding Inc. (ASFI) and WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:Holdings Limited)

Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) and WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:Holdings Limited), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asta Funding Inc. 6 2.53 N/A 1.44 5.08 WNS (Holdings) Limited 57 3.71 N/A 2.12 29.77

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Asta Funding Inc. and WNS (Holdings) Limited. WNS (Holdings) Limited is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Asta Funding Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Asta Funding Inc. is currently more affordable than WNS (Holdings) Limited, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Asta Funding Inc. and WNS (Holdings) Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asta Funding Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 10.1% WNS (Holdings) Limited 0.00% 21.6% 13.9%

Volatility and Risk

Asta Funding Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 141.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.41 beta. From a competition point of view, WNS (Holdings) Limited has a 1.08 beta which is 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Asta Funding Inc. and WNS (Holdings) Limited are owned by institutional investors at 14.6% and 99.1% respectively. Asta Funding Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 57.64%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.05% of WNS (Holdings) Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asta Funding Inc. -2.27% 5.92% 55.6% 71.66% 100.82% 72.07% WNS (Holdings) Limited -0.9% 6.85% 10.25% 29.11% 29.56% 52.74%

For the past year Asta Funding Inc. was more bullish than WNS (Holdings) Limited.

Summary

WNS (Holdings) Limited beats on 10 of the 10 factors Asta Funding Inc.

Asta Funding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer receivable business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, Structured Settlements, and GAR Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment involved in the purchase, management, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; semi-performing receivables, including accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators; and performing receivables comprising accounts where the debtor is making regular monthly payments that might or might not have been delinquent in the past. Its distressed consumer receivables include MasterCard, Visa, and other credit card accounts, which were charged-off by the issuers or providers for non-payment. The Personal Injury Claims segment invests in funding personal injury claims. The Structured Settlements segment purchases periodic structured settlements and annuity policies from individuals in exchange for a lump sum payment. The GAR Disability Advocacy segment obtains and represents individuals in their claims for social security disability and supplemental security income benefits from the social security administration. Asta Funding, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in the insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunications; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries. It also provides a range of services in the areas of customer interaction, finance and accounting, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services across various industries. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to help its clients to modify their business processes to enhance productivity, and manage changes in the business environment and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services, such as credit hire and credit repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.