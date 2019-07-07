Comparison of Asta Funding Inc. (ASFI) and Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) and Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asta Funding Inc. 5 2.21 N/A 1.41 4.01 Global Payments Inc. 134 7.37 N/A 2.83 52.34

Table 1 demonstrates Asta Funding Inc. and Global Payments Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Global Payments Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Asta Funding Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Asta Funding Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Asta Funding Inc. and Global Payments Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asta Funding Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 9.5% Global Payments Inc. 0.00% 12% 3.5%

Risk and Volatility

Asta Funding Inc. has a beta of 0.09 and its 91.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Global Payments Inc.’s 20.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.2 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Asta Funding Inc. and Global Payments Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Asta Funding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Payments Inc. 1 2 8 2.73

On the other hand, Global Payments Inc.’s potential downside is -10.35% and its consensus price target is $145.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.4% of Asta Funding Inc. shares and 0% of Global Payments Inc. shares. Asta Funding Inc.’s share held by insiders are 57.64%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Global Payments Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asta Funding Inc. 20.8% 19.56% 35.93% 42.82% 68.39% 32.42% Global Payments Inc. 2.16% 7.17% 20.75% 32.14% 29% 43.72%

For the past year Asta Funding Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Global Payments Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Global Payments Inc. beats Asta Funding Inc.

Asta Funding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer receivable business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, Structured Settlements, and GAR Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment involved in the purchase, management, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; semi-performing receivables, including accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators; and performing receivables comprising accounts where the debtor is making regular monthly payments that might or might not have been delinquent in the past. Its distressed consumer receivables include MasterCard, Visa, and other credit card accounts, which were charged-off by the issuers or providers for non-payment. The Personal Injury Claims segment invests in funding personal injury claims. The Structured Settlements segment purchases periodic structured settlements and annuity policies from individuals in exchange for a lump sum payment. The GAR Disability Advocacy segment obtains and represents individuals in their claims for social security disability and supplemental security income benefits from the social security administration. Asta Funding, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.