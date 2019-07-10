Comparison of Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

As Asset Management businesses, Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group Inc. 40 39.05 N/A -2.53 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 102 1.34 N/A 7.82 15.07

Demonstrates Associated Capital Group Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.2% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 2.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.14 shows that Associated Capital Group Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s beta is 1.62 which is 62.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Associated Capital Group Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s potential upside is 8.04% and its average target price is $115.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Associated Capital Group Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.9% and 96.3%. Associated Capital Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.5% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Associated Capital Group Inc. -3.99% -2.11% -8.94% -15.35% 4.19% 9.28% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -1.16% -0.99% 20.71% 13.89% -4.79% 48.28%

For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Associated Capital Group Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.