Comparison of Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)

Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|40
|36.39
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.73
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Associated Capital Group Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Associated Capital Group Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-1.4%
|-1.3%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Associated Capital Group Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.6% and 21.27%. Associated Capital Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|-0.77%
|-3.04%
|-6.58%
|-8.05%
|-0.88%
|6.07%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.89%
|1.22%
|3.93%
|10.88%
|10.59%
|13.52%
For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Associated Capital Group Inc.
