Comparison of Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX)

Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group Inc. 40 39.01 N/A -2.53 0.00 Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.27 N/A 0.54 26.22

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Associated Capital Group Inc. and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.2% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.9% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares and 15.51% of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares. Associated Capital Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Associated Capital Group Inc. -3.99% -2.11% -8.94% -15.35% 4.19% 9.28% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund -0.21% 1.5% 6.28% 11.28% 5.18% 12.07%

For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Associated Capital Group Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.