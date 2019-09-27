Comparison of Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF)

We will be comparing the differences between Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group Inc. 36 0.00 3.39M -0.56 0.00 Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Associated Capital Group Inc. and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Associated Capital Group Inc. and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group Inc. 9,517,125.21% -1.4% -1.3% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.6% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Associated Capital Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.01% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65%

For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Associated Capital Group Inc. beats Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.