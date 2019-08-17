Comparison of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 4.74 N/A 0.42 67.20 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 16.75 N/A 0.70 22.06

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

$30.33 is AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 24.46%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.55% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.1%. Competitively, Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has 0.17% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88%

For the past year AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund on 6 of the 9 factors.