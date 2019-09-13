Comparison of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP)

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|27
|5.16
|N/A
|0.42
|67.20
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is $30.33, with potential upside of 9.69%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares and 32.83% of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund shares. Insiders owned roughly 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|7.77%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.62%
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|-3.01%
|-2.39%
|-6.71%
|-6.28%
|-21.74%
|11.48%
For the past year AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.