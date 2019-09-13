Comparison of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP)

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 5.16 N/A 0.42 67.20 Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is $30.33, with potential upside of 9.69%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares and 32.83% of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund shares. Insiders owned roughly 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund -3.01% -2.39% -6.71% -6.28% -21.74% 11.48%

For the past year AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.