Comparison of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV)

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 5.25 N/A 0.42 67.20 First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 12.33% and an $30.33 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 3.91% respectively. About 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has 63.79% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99%

For the past year AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Summary

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.