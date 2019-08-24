Comparison of Assertio Therapeutics Inc. (ASRT) and Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL)

Since Assertio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) and Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) are part of the Drugs – Generic industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assertio Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.48 N/A -0.35 0.00 Mylan N.V. 23 0.84 N/A 0.44 47.83

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Assertio Therapeutics Inc. and Mylan N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 has Assertio Therapeutics Inc. and Mylan N.V.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assertio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -5.2% -1.2% Mylan N.V. 0.00% 2% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

Assertio Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.9 beta, while its volatility is 90.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Mylan N.V.’s beta is 1.76 which is 76.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Assertio Therapeutics Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Mylan N.V. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Mylan N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Assertio Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Assertio Therapeutics Inc. and Mylan N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assertio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mylan N.V. 0 4 9 2.69

Competitively Mylan N.V. has a consensus target price of $33.69, with potential upside of 83.70%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.2% of Assertio Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.5% of Mylan N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.2% of Assertio Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Mylan N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assertio Therapeutics Inc. 8.2% -0.87% -21.15% -21.87% -60.48% -4.99% Mylan N.V. 10.52% 7.51% -22.79% -32.19% -42.99% -23.72%

For the past year Assertio Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Mylan N.V.

Summary

Mylan N.V. beats Assertio Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults. The company also provides NUCYNTA ER (tapentadol extended release tablet), a product for the management of pain severe enough to long term opioid treatment, including neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) in adults; and NUCYNTA IR (tapentadol), a product for the management of moderate to severe acute pain in adults. In addition, it is involved in the clinical development of Cebranopadol for the treatment of chronic nociceptive and neuropathic pain. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and a license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. based on its proprietary Acuform gastroretentive drug delivery technology. The company sells its products to wholesalers and retail pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Depomed Inc. and changed its name to Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2018 Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms. The company also manufactures and sells a portfolio of injectable products across various therapeutic areas, including respiratory and allergy, infectious disease, cardiovascular, oncology, and central nervous system and anesthesia; active pharmaceutical ingredients; antiretroviral therapy products for people living with HIV/AIDS; and products in the therapeutic categories, such as hepatology and critical care. In addition, it provides EpiPen Auto-Injector, which is used to treat severe allergic reactions; Perforomist Inhalation Solution, a formoterol fumarate inhalation solution for the maintenance treatment of bronchoconstriction in chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder patients; ULTIVA, an analgesic agent used during the induction and maintenance of general anesthesia for inpatient and outpatient procedures; and Dymista, which is used for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis. The company markets its products to wholesalers, distributors, retail pharmacy chains, mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations; and independent pharmacies, managed care organizations, hospitals, nursing homes, and pharmacy benefit managers. The company was formerly known as New Moon B.V. Mylan N.V. was founded in 1961 and is based in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.